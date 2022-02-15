Police freeze 121 local bank accounts linked to OCBC scam; about S$2 million recovered

SINGAPORE: Singapore police have frozen 121 local bank accounts as of Feb 13 (Sunday) amid ongoing investigations into a recent SMS phishing scam targeting OCBC bank customers, while recovering about S$2 million of victims’ money.

In addition, about S$2.2 million has been traced to 89 overseas bank accounts, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan on Tuesday.

Mr Tan was giving a ministerial statement on Singapore’s anti-scam strategy after nearly 800 OCBC customers lost a combined S$13.7 million to scammers impersonating the bank via SMS phishing.

Responding to questions from Members of Parliament, he noted that the police have found at least 107 local and 171 overseas IP addresses linked to the unauthorised access of victims’ Internet banking accounts.

Many of the scam websites used in the phishing scam were hosted by companies based overseas, he added.

Police are investigating the local IP addresses linked to the scam and the owners of the local money mule accounts.

They are also working with Interpol and foreign law enforcement agencies to investigate the beneficiaries of the funds transferred overseas, as well as the hosts of these scam websites, said Mr Tan.