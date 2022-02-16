OCBC rolls out 'kill switch' to allow customers to freeze all accounts in case of scam

SINGAPORE: OCBC Bank on Wednesday (Feb 16) rolled out an emergency “kill switch” that will allow customers to freeze their bank accounts if they suspect they are a victim of a scam.

The function, which can be used for both current and savings accounts, can be activated by using option “8” via the bank’s official contact number or at standalone OCBC Bank ATMs.

This is part of OCBC’s enhanced anti-scam measures following a recent high-profile case, where a total of S$13.7 million was lost in phishing scams involving SMSes impersonating OCBC Bank.

The function will be available on all OCBC ATMs by March.

With the “kill switch”, customers can immediately freeze all their current and savings accounts – including joint accounts – if they suspect they are a victim of a scam or if they believe key account-related details have been otherwise compromised.

ATM access, debit and credit cards and digital banking, as well as OCBC Pay Anyone app access, will also be affected.

“Once the ‘kill switch’ is activated, no transactions – whether done digitally, via an ATM or at branches – can be made,” the bank said. “Even recurring or pre-arranged fund transfers will be disabled.”