Authorities blocked more than 350 websites in OCBC phishing scam: Josephine Teo

The police and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) work closely with Internet service providers to block scam websites and alert users to be vigilant, Mrs Teo said on Tuesday.

They blocked about 500 suspected scam websites in 2020 before casting the net “much more widely” in 2021 to block 12,000 such websites, she said. “Countless more victims would have otherwise been scammed.”

“In fact, we have the capacity to block many more suspicious websites,” she added. “However, this does not mean that they will completely disappear from our screens. This is because scammers react quickly and dynamically to such blocks.”

Despite that, Mrs Teo said website blocking remains important, and institutions will continue to strengthen detection and reporting mechanisms to be more responsive.

Banks will improve their fraud surveillance systems, she said, while government agencies will explore the use of artificial intelligence to more quickly identify and block scam websites.

“In addition, the National Crime Prevention Council will start a WhatsApp channel to crowdsource from the public information on scam websites and messages,” she said adding that it will be launched by the third quarter of this year.

BLOCKING CALLS

While Mrs Teo said website blocking is part of upstream measures to disrupt scammers’ plans, she acknowledged that victims could first be contacted by phone or SMS before being lured to these websites.

She pointed to China officials impersonation scams, where scammers called from overseas and used “social engineering” techniques to cause fear and panic in victims. They will often try to appear more credible by spoofing local numbers.

Telcos block around 15 million suspicious incoming overseas calls each month, or one in seven of all incoming overseas calls, Mrs Teo said.

But she said the number of scam calls is expected to rise, given that scammers are changing tactics to increase their reach.

For example, they use numbers that resemble phone numbers of local government agencies or emergency services, or add the “65” country code – without the "+" prefix – to give the impression they are calling from within Singapore.

To help alert customers, telcos have also added the "+" prefix for all incoming overseas calls since April 2020, Mrs Teo said.

Still, she said more was needed. Telcos plan to build in additional analytics capabilities to block more of these suspected scam calls, she said, estimating that up to 55 million calls will be blocked each month.

As for the Do Not Call registry, Mrs Teo said it was not designed to prevent scam messages, but to allow individuals to opt out of receiving unsolicited telemarketing messages or calls.

“Scammers will of course, not take the trouble to check this registry before conducting their illegal activities,” she said.

SMS SPOOFING IDs

Even if telcos can block millions of incoming overseas calls, Mrs Teo warned against a false sense of security, noting that scammers could turn to other channels like SMS, as was in the OCBC case.

In that case, scammers used the same alphanumeric ID as OCBC’s to enter the message thread between the legitimate business sender and its customer, she said.

This alphanumeric ID allows legitimate businesses to make themselves more easily known to customers, allowing them to receive an SMS from a named entity instead of a string of numbers.

“However, this alphanumeric ID is not automatically protected as part of the SMS protocol,” Mrs Teo said.