OCBC begins making ‘goodwill payouts’ to scam victims, says response fell short of expectations

SINGAPORE: OCBC said on Monday (Jan 17) that it has begun making “goodwill payouts” to customers who had fallen prey to recent phishing scams involving the bank.

"The payouts to this group of customers are made on goodwill basis after thorough verification, taking into account the circumstances of each case," the bank said in a media release.

"Customers started receiving the goodwill payouts from Jan 8, 2022, and to date, more than 30 customers have received them."

OCBC did not specify the size of the payouts or whether affected customers would receive full compensation for the amount they lost. CNA has contacted the bank for more information.



According to the police, at least 469 people had fallen victim to the SMS phishing scams involving OCBC in December. The victims reportedly lost at least S$8.5 million in total.

Victims would receive unsolicited SMSes claiming that there were issues with their banking accounts, asking them to click on a link to resolve the issue.

They would then be redirected to a fake website that mirrored OCBC's and asked to key in their ibanking account login details. Victims discovered that they had been scammed when they received notifications informing them of unauthorised transactions charged to their bank accounts.