October BTO exercise to offer 7 Plus projects, 1 Prime project

OVERHAUL IN HDB FLAT CLASSIFICATION

In an overhaul to the classification of estates as either mature or non-mature, BTO flats launched from October will be classified as Standard, Plus or Prime.

Mr Lee said the flats are classified based on “a holistic assessment” of three key criteria – proximity to the city centre, transport connectivity and availability of amenities, such as social and commercial services that are typically found in town centres.

“Standard projects will be classified based on a holistic assessment of their locational attributes. They may have one or two good attributes, while Plus and Prime projects will generally have even more attractive attributes,” he said.

HDB said the new classification will also mean that there will be projects with “different classifications within the same town, due to variations in locational attractiveness”.

Taking the upcoming BTO sales exercise as an example, Mr Lee noted how Kallang/Whampoa will see “a bumper crop" of three BTO projects on offer.

Two of these projects – Kallang View and Towner Breeze – will be Plus flats due to their short commute to the city centre, good transport options, as well as accessible and developed amenities.

But the third project, Crawford Heights, is classified as a Prime project as it has locational attributes that are “one notch above”. The project is a five-minute walk to Lavender MRT station and is near Rochor River, Kallang Riverside Park, and the future Kallang Alive precinct, Mr Lee said.

“As you can see, there are variations in locational attractiveness even within the same town ... and we should therefore expect different projects to have different classifications,” the minister said.

Likewise, Plus projects could also be launched in the same town as Standard projects.

HDB said this is similar to how projects under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model and normal BTO projects have been launched in some mature estates like Queenstown and Kallang/Whampoa in recent years.

The PLH model was launched in November 2021 to ensure that central areas do not become "exclusive neighbourhoods that only the well-to-do can enjoy in private housing". It includes BTO projects located in prime areas and comes with a minimum occupation period of 10 years.

HDB said this means that Prime flats will not be limited to just the central area and towns immediately surrounding the city centre, such as Bukit Merah, Queenstown, Kallang/Whampoa.

The classification of each project will be announced at launch to ensure that buyers make an informed decision, it added.