'Underwhelming' BTO application rate for October exercise as rules tightened for non-selection: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Application rates for Build-to-Order (BTO) flats have dropped off significantly from previous sales exercises, after tighter rules for applicants kicked in for the October launch.

The final update at 2pm on Wednesday (Oct 11) on the Housing Board’s (HDB) website showed a total of 10,935 applicants for 6,800 flats on offer – an overall application rate of 1.6.

PropNex Realty CEO Ismail Gafoor called the application rate “underwhelming” compared with earlier launches.

The last time overall BTO application rates fell below two was in November 2017, when the application rate was 1.7 for the 4,829 flats launched then, said Mr Gafoor. Application rates for BTO launches over the last two years ranged from 2.5 to 8.1.

Analysts attributed this lack of enthusiasm to new rules penalising applicants who fail to select a flat when invited to do so.

Previously, applicants were penalised if they accumulated two non-selection counts, and were considered second-timers for a year during the balloting exercise.

From this launch, first-timers who fail to choose a flat once will be deemed second-timers for a year in the computer ballot.

Second-timers who accumulate one non-selection count, down from the previous two counts, will have to wait one year before they can apply for a flat again.

Under the new rules, first-timer families who have children aged 18 and below, or are married couples aged 40 and below, will get three ballot chances and enjoy higher priority in BTO and Sale of Balance exercises.