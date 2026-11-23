SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation eased to 1.5 per cent year-on-year in October, down from 2 per cent in September, according to official figures released on Monday (Nov 23).

The drop was due to lower inflation for services and electricity & gas, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) in a joint press release.

On a month-on-month basis, core prices, which exclude accommodation and private transport, remained unchanged from the previous month.

Overall inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index-All Items, slowed to 1.9 per cent year-on-year in October, from 2.2 per cent in September.

This was due to lower services, electricity & gas and private transport inflation, said MAS and METI.

Overall inflation fell by 0.3 per cent on a month-on-month basis in October, they added.

SECTORS

Inflation eased across several sectors, with electricity & gas seeing the sharpest decrease.

Inflation in the sector fell from 8.7 per cent in September to 1 per cent in October as electricity prices rose at a slower pace. This was largely due to a lower regulated electricity tariff in October compared to September.

Services inflation eased in October due to smaller increases in airfares as well as in the costs of health insurance and healthcare services, falling from 1.7 per cent in September to 1.1 per cent in October on a year-on-year basis.

Private transport inflation was also lower due to a more gradual increase in car prices, said MAS and METI. The sector’s inflation was 6.7 per cent in October as compared to 7.1 per cent in September.

Food inflation edged down from 2.4 per cent in September to 2.3 per cent last month as the prices of non-cooked food rose at a slower pace.

However, retail & other goods inflation picked up as furniture prices rose and household appliance prices fell at a slower pace, rising from 1.2 per cent in September to 1.6 per cent in October.

Accommodation inflation remained unchanged at 0.9 per cent as housing rents rose at a similar pace in October as in September, said MAS and METI.