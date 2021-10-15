More thundery showers expected for rest of October: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More rain is expected in the second half of October, with thundery showers likely in the late morning and afternoon on most days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (Oct 15).

It noted the start of the inter-monsoon period, which is characterised by light variable winds, warm weather and thunderstorms that can at times be heavy. Lightning activity also tends to be higher during the inter-monsoon months.

In its fortnightly outlook, the Met Service said that thundery showers could be heavy on a few days due to large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region.

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds can also be expected over Singapore on a few mornings, due to Sumatra squalls passing over the Strait of Malacca to the South China Sea.

"With below-average rainfall registered in the first half of the month and above-average rainfall to be expected for the second fortnight, the overall rainfall for October 2021 is expected to be near-average over most parts of Singapore," said the Met Service.

Daily temperatures on most days in the second half of October is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

The daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius on a few days.

Relatively warm and humid nights with minimum night-time temperatures of up to 28 degrees Celsius can be expected on a few nights, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas of the island, said the Met Service.

FIRST HALF OF OCTOBER "DRIER AND WARMER" COMPARED TO SEPTEMBER

In its review of the past fortnight, the Met Service noted that the weather was drier and warmer compared to September.

The highest daily total rainfall for the first half of October occurred on Oct 10, when 72.4mm of rain fell around the Changi area in the afternoon.

In the past two weeks, there were nine days where maximum temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius or more were recorded.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius was at Marina Barrage on Oct 12, while the lowest minimum temperature of 22.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Pasir Panjang on Oct 5.