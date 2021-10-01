Warm days, less wet weather expected in first half of October: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Warm conditions and less wet weather are expected in the first half of October, with highs of around 35 degrees Celsius on a few days.

The daily maximum temperature for the coming fortnight is also forecast to range between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius on most days, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Friday (Oct 1).

Warm and humid conditions can be expected on a few nights with night-time temperatures of around 28 degrees Celsius.

"On a few days in the early part of the fortnight, Singapore and the surrounding region can expect dry and warm conditions due to a mass of dry air moving eastward from the Indian Ocean over the equatorial Southeast Asia region," said the Met Service.

Short-duration thundery showers are forecast on a few days over parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon due to strong daytime heating of land areas.

In the latter half of the fortnight, a low-pressure system is forecast to develop over the South China Sea.

This could result in large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity and trigger the development of Sumatra squalls over the Strait of Malacca, said the Met Service.

"The squalls can bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore on some days between the early and pre-dawn hours, as they move east toward the South China Sea," it said.

Rainfall for the first half of October is forecast to be below average over parts of the island.

It is also expected to be warm on most days and the daily temperature is expected to range between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius.

On a few days, particularly when it is dry and warm, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35 degrees Celsius.

The weather on some nights can be warm when prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south, bringing warm and humid air from the sea over the land.

"Night-time temperatures of around 28 degrees Celsius can be expected on these nights," said MSS.

OVERVIEW ON WEATHER IN SEPTEMBER

In its review of the weather in September, the Met Service said on most days, thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon.

This was due to either strong daytime heating of land areas or convergence of winds, or both, over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity.

On some of these days, the showers extended into the evening, said the Met Service.

"The passage of Sumatra squalls from the Strait of Malacca toward the South China Sea brought thundery showers over Singapore between the early hours and morning on some days," said the Met Service.

On Sep 2, large-scale convergence of prevailing winds over Singapore and the surrounding region led to the development of a Sumatra squall over the Strait of Malacca.

"The squall brought island-wide moderate to heavy thundery showers and gusty winds in the early and predawn hours," said the Met Service.

The highest daily total rainfall of 123.6mm recorded at Ang Mo Kio that day was the highest daily total rainfall for September.

There were 10 days where the daily maximum temperature was 34 degrees Celsius or higher, with the highest daily maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius recorded at Sentosa on Sep 17.

The lowest daily minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tengah on 7 September 2021.

Rainfall was above average over all parts of the island, said the Met Service.

"The highest anomaly of 91 per cent above average was recorded at Mandai. The anomaly was lowest at Tanjong Katong at 19 per cent above average."