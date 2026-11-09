'Cruise for life' ship Odyssey placed under arrest in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A cruise ship left stranded in Southeast Asia after its US-based operator ran out of money has been arrested in Singapore, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said on Monday (Nov 9).

The Odyssey, meant to take passengers on a continuous voyage around the world, was arrested after arriving on Sunday from Cambodia, where around 200 guests were told to disembark.

"The vessel has been placed under arrest pursuant to a court order," MPA said in a statement, without giving further details.

"The crew onboard are reported to be well, and arrangements for their welfare and wellbeing are being managed by the vessel's creditors. There are no passengers on board."

It added that the ship "is currently anchored in Singapore port waters".

A list of arrested vessels on the SG Courts website showed that the Odyssey was arrested on Sunday morning at Changi General Purpose Anchorage, with law firm Helmsman LLC named as the arresting solicitor. It is unclear which party the firm represents.

The ship arrived at the port of Sihanoukville in Cambodia during a scheduled stop last month.

But the passengers were forced to leave the vessel in Sihanoukville after the ship's operator, Villa Vie Residences, abruptly announced it was suspending operations of the Odyssey, two years after it set sail.

Villa Vie Residences cited "extraordinary increases" in fuel costs due to the US-Israel war with Iran as a reason for stopping operations.

The cruise had been billed as an affordable voyage around the world in which passengers could buy or rent rooms for a holiday or for life.

Some passengers said they sold everything they had to pay for the cruise.

Residents were given just seven hours to pack their bags and disembark from the 200m ship.

Operator Villa Vie said the per-cabin monthly fuel expenses had gone from an average of US$1,800 to an estimated US$6,000 to US$8,000 in parts of Asia.

The ship carried 203 guests and 156 crew.

According to the SG Courts website, MPA, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Police Coast Guard (PCG) must be notified when a vessel is arrested.

CNA has contacted ICA and PCG for more information on the Odyssey and its crew.