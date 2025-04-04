Johor Strait oil patch: Parts of Changi Beach to be cordoned off for clean-up

SINGAPORE: An oil patch was sighted in the Johor Strait on Thursday (Apr 3) evening, resulting in some parts of Changi Beach being cordoned off to facilitate clean-up operations.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a Facebook post that an oil patch was sighted in the eastern Johor Strait off the northeastern coast of Pulau Ubin at about 7.10pm.

MPA added it was in contact with the Johor Port Authority, which confirmed an oil spill incident within Langsat Terminal in Johor.

In a Facebook post late on Thursday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) advised members of the public to avoid swimming and other primary contact water activities at Changi Beach and Pasir Ris Beach until further notice.

“In addition, parts of Changi Beach will be cordoned off to facilitate clean-up operations,” NEA added.

In response to the oil patch, three MPA patrol craft and an oil spill response craft were deployed to survey the area and carry out mitigation efforts.

“Relevant government agencies have been informed and they are taking necessary precautionary measure and are monitoring the situation closely,” MPA said, adding that navigational traffic in the area "remains unaffected".