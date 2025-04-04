Clean-up off Pulau Ubin, along Changi Beach underway after oil leak at Johor terminal

SINGAPORE: Clean-up operations off the northern coast of Pulau Ubin and along Changi Beach are ongoing following an oil leak at Langsat Terminal in Johor, Singapore authorities said on Friday (Apr 4).

Booms will be deployed at Chek Jawa Wetlands in Pulau Ubin as a precautionary measure to protect the biodiversity-sensitive areas, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board (NParks) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint media release.

SFA is also working with fish farms in the East Johor Straits to take the necessary preventive measures.

The Johor Port Authority has informed MPA that the oil leak at Langsat Terminal has stopped and that the spill clean-up is ongoing.

An oil patch caused by the leak was sighted in the eastern Johor Strait off the northeastern coast of Pulau Ubin on Thursday evening.

MPA said in a Facebook post on Thursday night that it was in contact with the Johor Port Authority, which confirmed an oil spill incident within the terminal.

MPA deployed three patrol craft and an oil spill response craft to survey the area and carry out mitigation efforts.

The authorities said in an update early on Friday that drones and satellite imagery have been activated to monitor the surrounding waters for any additional oil patches.

An additional oil recovery system known as the Marine Oil Sweeper has also been deployed off Pulau Ubin and is on standby in case other oil patches at sea are detected.

NEA advised the public against swimming and other primary contact water activities at Changi Beach and Pasir Ris Beach until further notice.

Parts of the beachfront at Changi Beach Park will also be cordoned off to facilitate clean-up operations.

As a precautionary measure, public access to Chek Jawa Wetlands is temporarily closed until further notice.

"No other oil patches at sea and ashore have been sighted at this time," said the authorities.

"MPA and partner agencies continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates if there are significant developments."