Oil spill containment measures activated after leakage from Shell land-based pipeline

SINGAPORE: Oil spill containment measures have been activated after a leak from a Shell land-based pipeline on Sunday (Oct 20) morning.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Sunday evening it was alerted to oil leakage from a Shell land-based pipeline between Bukom Island and Bukom Kecil at about 1pm.

The leak occurred at around 5.30am and "was reported to have stopped at source", it said in a media statement on Sunday evening.

Shell said in response to CNA's queries that the oil leak at Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore was stopped at around 3pm.

"Since late morning, oil sheens have been detected at the water channel between the Bukom Besar and Kechil islands.

"We have activated emergency response specialists to help manage the situation."

Shell has placed containment booms off the site of the leak and has also deployed craft equipped with dispersants to clean up the oil sighted in the vicinity of the leak, said MPA.

"MPA has deployed seven MPA craft equipped with dispersants together with craft from its contractor Singapore Salvage Engineers.



"MPA has also activated its drones and satellite capabilities to assist with the sighting of the oil spill."

Relevant government agencies have been alerted and to report any oil sightings, MPA said, adding that there are no new oil sightings as at 6pm.

MPA’s Port Operations Control Centre has issued navigational safety broadcasts to ask passing vessels to keep clear of the site, it added.

There is no impact to navigation safety, MPA said.

There are no injuries reported and we have informed the relevant authorities, said Shell.

"The health and safety of our people and the environment are our top priority as we work on resolving this as quickly as possible," it added.