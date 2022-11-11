Germany’s Olaf Scholz to make first visit to Singapore as chancellor

SINGAPORE: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will make an official visit to Singapore on Monday (Nov 14).

This will be his first visit to Singapore as federal chancellor of Germany, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Friday.

Mr Scholz’s visit “reaffirms the excellent relations between Singapore and Germany, underpinned by frequent high-level interactions and wide-ranging cooperation across various sectors,” MFA added.

He will give a keynote address at the 17th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business, before attending an official welcome ceremony held in his honour at the Istana. He will call on President Halimah Yacob and meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will also host an official dinner.

Mr Scholz will also hold a joint press conference with Mr Lee and have a new orchid hybrid named in his honour.

He will be accompanied by senior officials from the German Federal Chancellery and a business delegation comprising CEOs of top German companies.

His last visit to Singapore was for the World Cities Summit in July 2016 while he was First Mayor of Hamburg.

Mr Scholz was elected into office as German chancellor on Dec 8, 2021, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel.