Singapore adaptation of Old Enough! to return with third season, spotlighting young 'COVID-19 generation'

SINGAPORE: The Singapore adaptation of Japanese television show Old Enough! will return for a third season, Mediacorp and Nippon TV said on Tuesday (Oct 25).

The popular reality series, which focuses on children being tasked to run solo errands while being trailed by an incognito camera crew, is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Filmed this year after the easing of COVID-19 measures, the latest season features Singaporean youngsters aged two to five.

These children have spent most - if not all - of their pivotal developmental years under pandemic restrictions, said Mediacorp and Nippon TV, adding that the show documents their "intrepid exploration" of the outside world as part of their first steps towards independence.

"Audiences can anticipate cheering on courageous children from all walks of life, as our pint-sized protagonists take on herculean heartland challenges like trekking Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to deliver bubble tea, or shopping for ingredients at Tiong Bahru Market to whip up Dad’s birthday dinner," they said.

The Singapore series was adapted by Mediacorp for On The Red Dot and its first two seasons were both broadcast in 2019.

The latest season of Old Enough! is part of an ongoing format deal forged in December 2018 for the Japanese unscripted series between Mediacorp and Nippon TV.

Sharon Hun Ee Lin, deputy chief editor of current affairs at Mediacorp said: "We hope the third season will continue to capture the imagination and hearts of Singaporeans, while bringing home the simple joys of growing up and going out in a post-pandemic world."

Moe Kanzaki, international business development at Nippon TV said they were "grateful to the team of Mediacorp for the great success of the past two seasons" adding that they are confident the "latest season will be another hit".

Viewers can catch Old Enough! season three every Friday at 9.30pm from Nov 11 to Dec 2 via meWATCH, Channel 5 and CNA.

The half-hour episodes will also be available on the CNA Insider YouTube page as well as the CNA website.

More information on Old Enough! by Nippon TV is available online.