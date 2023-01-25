Old Siglap Primary School gets new lease of life as mental health hub

Similarly, families that are beneficiaries of social service agencies like former residents of homeless shelters, can attend retreats that will include workshops and activities to help them get back on their feet.

CREATING A CONDUCIVE ENVIRONMENT

Pastor Andrew Khoo, founder and chief executive officer of New Hope, who has experience running a shelter for years, said the inspiration behind having retreats came from wanting to create a more conducive and interactive environment for engagement.

"When clients move out from the shelter, I feel that there's just a change in their address. But they're still stuck in a poverty mindset. There isn't a change in terms of life perspective – how they look at their job, relationship, everything else,” he said.

“So there is a need to change their mindset. And the best way to do that is through a retreat setting like in Kampung Siglap."

He added that the hub will also serve social service professionals, as research has shown that their jobs can cause them to be highly stressed.

On the choice of location, Mr Khoo said that while there are other vacant schools, some of them are too big or too rundown. He added that being in an “asset rich” community is an advantage.