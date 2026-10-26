More flexible jobs, higher tax relief among measures to help older workers stay employed

SINGAPORE: More support for flexible jobs and higher tax relief for working seniors were among several tripartite measures announced on Monday (Oct 26) to encourage older workers to keep working if they want to, and employers to hire or retain them.

The statutory retirement and re-employment ages will rise from 64 and 69 currently to 65 and 70 from 2029 – a year ahead of the previous timeline of 2030.

It will mean that employers cannot dismiss employees on the grounds of age before they turn 65, and must offer re-employment to eligible employees until they are 70.

“This sends a clear signal that seniors who wish to continue working longer would have the opportunity to do so,” Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said at the launch of the tripartite report.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) said in a press release that the change gives senior workers greater assurance that they can continue working if they wish to.

Other measures include extending wage support for employers who re-employ seniors, raising support for lower-wage senior workers and increasing financial assistance for those who are not re-employed.

These recommendations by the Tripartite Workgroup on Senior Employment have been fully accepted by the government, with details on implementation to follow in the first half of 2027.

Mr Dinesh said: “Senior employment should not simply mean doing the same job for more years. It should mean having meaningful options across a longer career span, and leveraging senior workers for business success.”

NTUC deputy secretary-general Desmond Tan said that senior workers should have “genuine options” in how they continue contributing, from full-time jobs to flexible arrangements.

Senior workers also need assurance that they will not have to navigate career transitions alone, as well as fair access to training and opportunities, he said.

SNEF vice-president Tan Hwee Bin said investing in older employees is becoming a “business necessity” amid a tight labour market and slowing workforce growth.

“We need a mindset shift in how we build our workforce, recognising that full-time and part-time employees can play complementary roles,” she said.

“By redesigning jobs and offering more flexible arrangements, employers can retain valuable experience and build more resilient multi-generational teams.”