No Omicron cases in Singapore so far, but 'matter of time' before variant arrives: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: Singapore has not detected any cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant locally so far, but with more countries reporting infections, it is a "matter of time" before cases emerge here, authorities said on Tuesday (Nov 30).

Although daily COVID-19 cases and the weekly infection ratio remain stable, Singapore needs to remain vigilant with the emergence of the little-known variant, said co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Gan Kim Yong.

“While we have not detected this new variant among local cases yet, it is only a matter of time before it arrives in Singapore," he said at a press conference.

Therefore, the country is making several "pre-emptive moves" to buy time while it finds out more about the variant, he added.

Anyone suspected or confirmed of being infected with the Omicron variant will not be allowed to undergo home recovery. They will be taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases for isolation and management of the disease, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Full contact tracing for these cases will be conducted. Identified close contacts will not be allowed to self-isolate at home, and will be placed on a 10-day quarantine at government isolation facilities. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will be conducted at the start and end of their quarantine.

Speaking at the same press conference, Health Minister and task force co-chair Ong Ye Kung said Singapore is testing travellers and air crew who arrived in Singapore over the past 10 days and have recent travel history to the affected regions.

"There are over 200 of them. We have done 174 tests so far and all are negative," he said.

Mr Ong also noted that a particular PCR test, produced by medical device maker Thermo Fisher, can also identify if a person is likely to have been infected by the Omicron variant.

This PCR test will be prioritised to be used on travellers, he said. "It is not foolproof but the indicative result allows us to act faster and differentiate the healthcare protocols between the two kinds of infections."