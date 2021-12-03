Two more Omicron COVID-19 cases transited through Singapore to Australia and Malaysia

SINGAPORE: Two more Omicron COVID-19 cases had transited in Singapore en route to Australia and Malaysia, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Dec 3).

The two travellers were in the transit holding area of Changi Airport and remained there until their departure.

“Both cases had not entered Singapore or interacted in the community, and there is currently no evidence of any community transmission from these cases,” said MOH.

The COVID-19 case who travelled to Australia arrived in Sydney on Singapore Airlines flight SQ231 on Nov 28.

He had departed from Johannesburg on Nov 27 via SQ481 and arrived at Changi Airport on the same day for his transit flight.

His pre-departure test in South Africa on Nov 24 was negative for COVID-19, said MOH.

According to the New South Wales government, the traveller was the Australian state’s eighth Omicron case. He was fully vaccinated.