53 of 65 confirmed imported Omicron COVID-19 cases arrived in Singapore through VTLs: MOH

SINGAPORE: Fifty-three of the 65 confirmed imported Omicron COVID-19 cases arrived in Singapore via vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Dec 23).

Of these 53 cases that entered via VTLs, 41 infections were detected on arrival in Singapore through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The remaining 12 infections were detected subsequently through the enhanced testing regime for VTL travellers, said MOH in response to CNA's queries.

The Health Ministry added that more than 90 per cent of the Omicron cases that came in via the VTLs were returning Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term residents.

It did not say which countries the confirmed imported Omicron cases arrived from.

MOH reported on Monday that 71 confirmed Omicron cases have been detected in Singapore, including the 65 imported infections and six local infections.

The ministry said that it is ringfencing the Omicron cases through active contact tracing to reduce onward transmission.

"Close contacts of both suspect and confirmed Omicron cases will be placed on 10-day quarantine at dedicated facilities to minimise transmission," said MOH.

Singapore has frozen all new ticket sales for VTL flights and buses from Thursday to Jan 20, 2022, amid the "rapid spread" of Omicron infections in many countries.

This will help to limit Singapore's exposure to imported Omicron cases, said the Health Ministry on Wednesday. VTL quotas and ticket sales for travel will also be temporarily reduced after Jan 20, 2022.

Singapore has VTLs with more than 20 countries and regions, including Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States.