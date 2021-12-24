Will 2022 be the year of Omicron? Variant may spark 'significant wave', says expert

But this doesn’t mean that we will be at a standstill for another year. Assoc Prof Howard said that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is already endemic in the sense that it will always be around.

“So the question is: How soon we can adopt an endemic rather than epidemic approach to living with it and what this will look like. Key indicators to note are rates of severe illness and deaths due to COVID-19.”

And while Omicron may further delay the roll-out of the Government’s COVID-19 endemic roadmap, Singapore’s experience in managing the pandemic over the past two years is a plus.

“Our experience in managing the pandemic over the past two years means that we are unlikely to revert to a ‘circuit-breaker’ type situation – which will only serve as a last resort given Singapore’s endemic goal – especially since most of the population has been vaccinated,” said Ms Nydia Ngiow, Singapore managing director of strategic advisory firm Bowyer Group Asia.

WHAT LIES BEYOND

So when Singapore has overcome the Omicron wave, be it big or small, what might life look like?

Assoc Prof St John feels that testing without symptoms should eventually be rolled back for most of the Singapore population, but can continue to be useful in some circumstances.

“For example, it is a key tool that can be used before meeting with individuals who are at-risk, before large group gatherings, or for individuals in certain positions with a high level of risk,” she said.

She also thinks the transition to living with COVID-19 will likely mean making mask-wearing “a personal choice”. But it should be required in high-risk settings like hospitals, during travel or if new variants emerge where vaccine protection is significantly reduced.

Dr Lim said that perhaps the “most significant marker of normalcy” is when mask-wearing is no longer mandatory.

Experts also said that contact tracing has “reduced in utility” and similarly, TraceTogether and checking into public places may be less relevant unless it is “repurposed”.

On vaccine-differentiated measures, Assoc Prof St John thinks they are “reasonable” but should exclude those who have a genuine health-related reason for exemption.

TRAVEL GROUNDED FOR ANOTHER YEAR?

While Omicron has paused Singapore’s border reopening, experts said that Singapore has to continue to further open up the economy as well as its borders given the vital importance of external trade to the country.

Mr Nicholas Lim, Asia president of The Travel Corporation said that the 2022 travel situation will largely be dependent on governments keeping borders open and how quickly businesses can adapt to the fluidity of the situation.

“While we understand the precautionary measures that governments and experts are advocating or implementing, it is also important that we do not make the people panic, which is a crucial step towards living in a COVID-19 endemic world,” he said.

Based on The Travel Corporation’s booking and enquiry figures, travel demand from Singapore remains to be high, with people booking trips as far ahead as the third quarter of 2022, he said.