Another Changi Airport employee tests preliminarily positive for Omicron COVID-19 variant

SINGAPORE: A loading assistant at Changi Airport Terminal 3 has tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Dec 16).

The local infection, known as Case 276615, is fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms. The 42-year-old man had no contact with flight passengers in his job as a loading assistant, said the ministry.

He developed a fever on Dec 8 and sought medical treatment at a clinic where he was tested for COVID-19. His test result came back positive for COVID-19 infection the next day, and he was placed on home recovery.

"As he was subsequently identified as a close contact of Case 279330, his sample was tested for the Omicron variant on Dec 16 and his test result came back preliminarily positive," said MOH.

Case 279330 is a 54-year-old man who works as a loading cabin assistant at Changi Airport Terminal 3. He was reported as preliminarily positive for Omicron on Wednesday.

"The National Public Health Laboratory is conducting whole genome sequencing to confirm the variant and contact tracing is ongoing," the ministry said of Thursday's new case.

Case 276615 is currently recovering in an isolation ward at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, MOH added.

All close contacts of suspect Omicron cases will be placed on 10-day quarantine at designated facilities and undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at the start and end of their quarantine, said the ministry.

People identified to have visited places the cases were at, and who could potentially have interacted with them, will be issued a seven-day health risk warning.

"To date, there are 24 confirmed Omicron cases detected in Singapore, with 21 imported cases and three local cases," said MOH.

"Given its high transmissibility and spread to many parts of the world, we should expect to find more Omicron cases at our borders and also within our community.

"It is important for everyone to continue to play their part and remain vigilant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and to come forward to receive your vaccination or booster dose when offered."

Singapore reported 355 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality as of noon on Thursday.