New Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 emerge in Singapore: How concerned should we be?

SINGAPORE: The discovery of Omicron subvariants in Singapore is to be expected, said health experts, after the country on Sunday (May 15) reported its first three community cases with the BA.4 and BA.5 variant.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it will step up surveillance efforts and continue monitoring the spread of BA.4 and BA.5 in Singapore.

"While our society is now more resilient against the virus, everyone should continue to play their part and remain vigilant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," it added.

Just how infections are the new subvariants and should people be concerned? Here's what we know so far.

Q: What are the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants?

First identified in South Africa earlier this year, the BA.4 and BA.5 variants have since become the dominant strains there. They are often discussed together because the mutations in their spike protein gene are identical, said a report on VaccinesWork, a platform hosted by Gavi.

According to South African scientists, the variants can dodge antibodies from earlier infection but are far less able to thrive in the blood of people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Singapore's Health Ministry said the two variants contain mutations in the spike protein which appear to confer "greater immune escape properties and higher transmissibility" compared to the BA.1 and BA.2 variants, which caused the Omicron surge in the country earlier this year.

Q: How transmissible are they?

South Africa is currently seeing a surge of new COVID-19 cases driven by the two subvariants, with numbers jumping from an average of 300 per day in early April to about 8,000 per day this week.

Globally, at least 1,000 cases of BA.4 and BA.5 have been reported in at least 16 countries as of May 11, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

But knowledge of the variants remains limited, with the WHO adding them to its list for monitoring earlier last month.

Based on "neutralisation escape", BA.4 and BA.5 have the potential to result in a new infection wave, a South African study said.

However, there is so far no indication that BA.4 or BA.5 are associated with new symptoms or more severe disease.

"It is still early for this subvariant but so far we are not sensing more cases of severe disease," Professor Dale Fisher, senior consultant at National University Hospital's division of infectious diseases, told CNA.