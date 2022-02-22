Singapore 'quietly confident' in dealing with Omicron COVID-19 wave, needs to prepare for next mutation: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore is “quietly confident” in dealing with this Omicron COVID-19 wave, and should be able to take “some decisive steps” towards the easing of measures after the wave peaks, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (Feb 21).

COVID-19 infection numbers are at an all-time high and may go beyond 20,000 a day, he said in an interview with CNBC.

“But because of our very high vaccination rate and the boosters, the vast majority of infected persons have milder symptoms, so they do not need oxygen and ICU care,” added Mr Wong, who is also co-chair of the COVID-19 multi ministry task force.

“In fact, the situation in our hospitals with regard to the ICU wards (is) under control.

“So if this situation continues like that, we believe that we should be able to take some decisive steps towards easing once we have passed this present peak of the Omicron wave.”

When asked if Omicron subvariant BA.2 has arrived in Singapore, the minister said the Government will “constantly and continually monitor” variants and mutations. It currently does not have "any indications" yet for the BA.2 subvariant.

“But I am quite sure before too long there will be a new mutation around the world and it will come to Singapore. It may not be now, but maybe six months later," said Mr Wong.