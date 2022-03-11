Omicron wave seems to have peaked, but hospitals still busy with workers under ‘significant stress’: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Though there are “good indications” the Omicron wave has peaked, public hospitals and clinics are still very busy with healthcare workers under “significant stress”, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday (Mar 11).

Speaking at a press conference by the multi-ministry task force for COVID-19, Mr Ong said that the seven-day moving average of local COVID-19 cases peaked on Feb 26 at about 18,300 cases.

Since then, the case number has come down “steadily and gradually” to about 16,300 as of Thursday.

He added that the weekly infection growth rate stood at 0.93.

“What it means is that if it stays at 0.93, in four to five weeks, the number will halve. But we expect the week-on-week ratio to reduce further in the coming days,” he said.

Authorities also hope this reduction in daily caseload will accelerate in the coming days, he added.

“As of now, public hospitals, polyclinics, (general practitioner) clinics have been, and are still very busy, and healthcare workers have been coming under significant stress.”

Though the intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is “well within capacity”, normal wards – especially the emergency departments – are “overloaded”.

In line with the decline in daily infections, he noted that the number of cases attended to by emergency departments in this period has come down from about 3,000 cases a day to 2,800 cases a day – “but it is still a very high number”.