Omura's whale carcass found in Singapore can help scientists unlock mysteries of little-known species

SINGAPORE: The whale found floating off Singapore's coast last September is helping scientists uncover new insights into one of the world's least understood baleen whale species.

After months of preservation work involving defleshing, cleaning and degreasing, researchers at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum (LKCNHM) have reduced the carcass to its skeleton.

Now, its preserved skull and ribcage will help tell the story of the rare visitor to Singapore waters, and the risks marine life faces in some of the world’s busiest seas.

The animal has since been identified as a male Omura's whale, which marine biologists believe reached its late teens before its death.

It measured about 10.6m from nose to tail, while its preserved skull alone measures 2.64m, making it one of the most significant marine specimens ever recovered in Singapore waters.

A RARE DISCOVERY

For LKCNHM researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS), the find was both unexpected and invaluable. They received news of the carcass while attending a scientific symposium and quickly mobilised to investigate.

"It was a moment of shock … Seeing the whale for the first time was amazing – sad but amazing," recalled Ms Natasha Tay, a specialist associate at the museum.

The whale was already heavily decomposed when it was found drifting near a wharf off Tanjong Pagar.

“In Singapore, it's quite difficult to encounter large marine life. It's unfortunate that the animal died. But it's something we get to keep – it's part of Singapore's natural heritage,” said Alex Figueroa, a LKCNHM research fellow.