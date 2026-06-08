Omura's whale carcass found in Singapore can help scientists unlock mysteries of little-known species
The Lee Kong Chiang Natural History Museum is seeking to raise S$1 million to conserve and display the skeleton of the whale.
SINGAPORE: The whale found floating off Singapore's coast last September is helping scientists uncover new insights into one of the world's least understood baleen whale species.
After months of preservation work involving defleshing, cleaning and degreasing, researchers at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum (LKCNHM) have reduced the carcass to its skeleton.
Now, its preserved skull and ribcage will help tell the story of the rare visitor to Singapore waters, and the risks marine life faces in some of the world’s busiest seas.
The animal has since been identified as a male Omura's whale, which marine biologists believe reached its late teens before its death.
It measured about 10.6m from nose to tail, while its preserved skull alone measures 2.64m, making it one of the most significant marine specimens ever recovered in Singapore waters.
A RARE DISCOVERY
For LKCNHM researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS), the find was both unexpected and invaluable. They received news of the carcass while attending a scientific symposium and quickly mobilised to investigate.
"It was a moment of shock … Seeing the whale for the first time was amazing – sad but amazing," recalled Ms Natasha Tay, a specialist associate at the museum.
The whale was already heavily decomposed when it was found drifting near a wharf off Tanjong Pagar.
“In Singapore, it's quite difficult to encounter large marine life. It's unfortunate that the animal died. But it's something we get to keep – it's part of Singapore's natural heritage,” said Alex Figueroa, a LKCNHM research fellow.
Detailed examinations of the carcass earlier revealed evidence suggesting the whale was struck by a vessel.
Its tail appeared to have been severed by a powerful impact. Scientists also found broken bones and signs of haemorrhaging – injuries consistent with a ship strike.
Further analysis suggests the whale may have suffered two separate collisions.
An earlier impact to the head appears to have been survivable. However, the second strike is believed to have caused the fatal injuries.
The findings highlight the risks faced by Omura's whales, which inhabit warm waters across the Indian and Pacific Oceans. The species is known to favour shallow coastal waters, placing it in close proximity to busy shipping routes.
A SPECIES SHROUDED IN MYSTERY
Little is known about the Omura’s whale, a species only described in 2003.
The species remains listed as "data deficient" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, meaning there is insufficient information to accurately assess its risk of extinction.
For scientists, every specimen therefore represents a valuable source of information.
“For an animal that is so poorly known, every data point is important,” said Dr Marcus Chua, who is leading the operation to preserve and study the whale.
“Since we salvaged the carcass, we can get tissue from it, DNA information, sequence the genome, and our findings would contribute to (better understanding) about Omura’s whales.”
Scientists are particularly interested in studying the whale's genetics.
Dr Chua, who is an assistant senior curator of mammalia at LKCNHM, said existing research suggests the species may possess relatively low genetic diversity, raising concerns about potential inbreeding within populations.
The Singapore specimen could help fill critical knowledge gaps and contribute to future conservation assessments.
Researchers are also collaborating with the NUS' Tropical Marine Science Institute to reconstruct the whale's movements before its death.
By modelling ocean currents and regional conditions, they hope to determine where the animal may have travelled in the days leading up to its discovery.
PRESERVING A GIANT
Transforming the carcass into a museum-quality specimen proved to be a lengthy and challenging process.
Teams worked around the clock for approximately 15 days to remove flesh from the skeleton before beginning months of cleaning and preservation work.
“The defleshing part was a bit gross, but to be expected from a rotting carcass. There were a lot of maggots, a lot of flies everywhere,” said Ms Tay.
The process also came with an unforgettable smell.
Ms Tay said her colleagues variously described the odour as resembling salted fish, durian and onions.
“But at the end of the day, when all the flesh had been removed and the bones have been cleaned … it was very fulfilling to … know that the whale will be kept (as part of) Singapore's history,” she added.
After defleshing, the skeleton underwent multiple rounds of degreasing.
Whale bones contain large amounts of oil – up to 40 per cent of their volume – which helps provide buoyancy and serves as an energy reserve for whales to go long periods without feeding.
Removing that oil is essential for long-term preservation.
“The oil can turn rancid and the pests will come,” said Dr Chua. “Some of the bones are bigger than I am and the challenge is how to degrease such large bones.”
Researchers used industrial-sized pots and cookers to slowly simmer the bones. The skull presented the biggest challenge.
“It’s so big it couldn't fit into our big pot, so we had to use a tank the size of a small swimming pool. We had to use industrial heaters to bring up the temperature for the simmering,” said Dr Chua.
He added that the skull required six rounds of degreasing – a process that took months.
The bones were subsequently treated with hydrogen peroxide and preservatives to remove remaining oils and protect them from future deterioration.
INSPIRING CONSERVATION
For researchers, the whale's value extends beyond science.
They hope the preserved skeleton will eventually help educate the public about marine conservation and the important ecological role whales play in ocean ecosystems
“In Singapore's context, sometimes these animal or environmental stuff are very out of sight, out of mind,” said Ms Tay.
“I hope with more coverage on this whale … people can learn to love these animals and learn that it's very important to protect (them).”
Dr Chua shares the same vision.
“It’s about making information available to humanity … for education, inspiring the public, teaching them about marine conservation and the importance of it,” he told CNA.
“(We want) to inspire the next generation that we've got this possibility in Singapore's waters, and (think about) what we can do for conservation and to protect them.”
LKCNHM is seeking to raise S$1 million (US$800,000) to conserve, mount and eventually display the skeleton, while supporting related research and educational programmes focused on marine mammals and ocean conservation.