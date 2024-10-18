Economic Development Board in touch with ONE Championship after layoffs

SINGAPORE: The Economic Development Board (EDB) is in touch with mixed martial arts brand ONE Championship to help affected employees after it conducted a retrenchment exercise on Wednesday (Oct 16).

Responding to queries from CNA, EDB said on Friday that it is seeing how it can help ONE Championship with its “efforts to help affected employees explore new employment or skills training opportunities”.

The Singapore-based firm said in a statement on Wednesday that it had decided to lay off "a few dozen" employees, without specifying how many.

One Championship said then that the move was part of its "overall strategic plan to bring the company to profitability in the coming months".

EDB, an agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, features ONE Championship on its website as an example of creative entrepreneurship in Singapore.

It describes ONE Championship as "Asia’s largest sports media property (that) was conceived, created and based out of Singapore".

In 2018, EDB featured ONE Championship and its chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong as part of its brand campaign to showcase Singapore as an attractive location for companies to pursue creative entrepreneurship.

EDB said on Friday: “Companies may review their operations in Singapore from time to time due to market shifts or changes to their business strategies.”

At the time of the layoffs, ONE Championship had not held a mixed martial arts event in Singapore for over a year, with most of its shows in Bangkok.

ONE Championship's layoffs are one in several high-profile retrenchment exercises carried out by firms in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, technology firm Dyson and electronics giant Samsung announced layoffs of staff, including those in their Singapore offices.

On Thursday, fashion retailer Love, Bonito announced that it laid off almost 7 per cent of its global headcount, including 14 roles in Singapore.