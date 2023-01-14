Logo
Singapore

One dead after accident between car and bus at Yishun
Singapore

One dead after accident between car and bus at Yishun

One dead after accident between car and bus at Yishun

Accident at Yishun on Jan 13, 2023. (Photo: CNA)

14 Jan 2023 10:55AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2023 11:28AM)
SINGAPORE: A car driver died after a traffic accident between his vehicle and a bus at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Central on Friday (Jan 13) night.

Police told CNA they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a car along Yishun Avenue 2, towards the junction of Canberra and Yishun Avenue 3 at 10.51pm.

A person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a car, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment and conveyed seven people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, it added.

"A 32-year-old male car driver was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he later died," police said, adding that the six bus passengers, aged between 22 and 40, were conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

CNA has reached out to SBS Transit for more information.

Source: CNA/rj

