One dead, four others taken to hospital after crash at Tampines junction; driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man died and four others were taken to hospital after a crash on Thursday (Dec 23) night that involved four cars, a taxi, and a motorcycle.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Tampines Avenue 1 at about 11.10pm on Thursday.

A 59-year-old driver was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the police said. Four men, aged between 22 and 38, were conscious and taken to the hospital.

A 33-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.