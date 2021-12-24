One dead, four others taken to hospital after crash at Tampines junction; driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man died and four others were taken to hospital after a crash on Thursday (Dec 23) night that involved four cars, a taxi, and a motorcycle.
Emergency services were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Tampines Avenue 1 at about 11.10pm on Thursday.
A 59-year-old driver was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the police said. Four men, aged between 22 and 38, were conscious and taken to the hospital.
A 33-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that a person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a car and was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.
A video circulating on Facebook shows what appears to be a red car crashing through a railing and into a white car, a motorcycle and other cars.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the 33-year-old driver was arrested for suspected drink-driving. This has been changed following an update from the police.