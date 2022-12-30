One dead in workplace accident after fire involving gas cylinders breaks out at Tuas building

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a workplace accident on Friday (Dec 30) morning after a fire involving gas cylinders broke out at a building in Tuas.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the blaze at 21 Tuas Avenue 3 at about 9.05am.

The fire involved gas cylinders and was extinguished with one water jet, said SCDF, adding that about 40 people had evacuated prior to their arrival.

The police said they were alerted to the workplace accident at about 9am. The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic while a 43-year-old man was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

SCDF and police investigations are ongoing.

CNA has contacted the Ministry of Manpower for more information.

The incident comes after a 31-year-old man died following a workplace accident at Rifle Range Road on Tuesday.

The worker died after he was struck and pinned by a machine that toppled while it was being transferred by a forklift. A 62-year-old man was later arrested for causing death by negligent act.

The Manpower Ministry had earlier called for a six-month period of heightened safety from Sep 1 to Feb 28, 2023 in response to a higher rate of workplace fatalities.

It announced in September that companies in higher-risk sectors were required to conduct a mandatory safety time-out to review safety procedures, as part of the measures introduced under the heightened safety period.