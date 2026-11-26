SINGAPORE: Families with complex needs who currently have to navigate multiple services can look forward to more seamless support, with a primary caseworker coordinating their care under a new model that will bring together nine existing government-funded family support, protection and youth programmes from 2029.

Called One Family Service (OFS), the new model aims to provide “more coordinated and responsive support for families as their needs change”, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Thursday (Nov 26).

It will also place greater emphasis on identifying families' emerging needs earlier, strengthening outreach and connecting them to the right support and professionals before their challenges escalate.

OFS will roll out progressively across seven regions, starting with three in 2029, before expanding to the remaining four over the subsequent few years.

The model was proposed by the Family Services Review Committee, which was convened in June 2024 to examine how Singapore's family services could better meet families' changing and increasingly complex needs.

The government has accepted in principle all 19 recommendations in the committee's report released on Thursday.

MSF noted that families with interconnected needs may currently have to engage multiple services and professionals, go through different assessments and work with separate case plans.

All these will change under OFS, with families getting an integrated case plan, with professionals working together as a team where different expertise is needed, said MSF.

“When a family reaches out for help, navigating our services should not become another challenge for them," said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua, who co-chaired the committee.

“By reaching families earlier and organising support around their strengths, needs and goals, we hope to make their journey simpler and more continuous as their circumstances change.”