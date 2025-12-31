One Punggol hawkers lament losing business to Punggol Coast Hawker Centre, hope new operator after Timbre can draw crowds

SINGAPORE: Some stallholders at One Punggol Hawker Centre are hoping that a new operator can address the loss of business to a recent competitor in the neighbourhood.

Hawkers at One Punggol told CNA on Tuesday (Dec 30) that sales have taken a hit since the newcomer, Punggol Coast Hawker Centre, opened earlier this year. Some stalls reported up to a 30 per cent drop in business.

Noodle seller Teh Cher Ming, 58, who estimated that his sales had dropped 20 to 30 per cent, said he did not have any complaints about how the hawker centre was managed.

But he said One Punggol did not have enough amenities and shops, such as a supermarket, to draw crowds who may then choose to eat at the hawker centre on the second floor.

A stallholder who only wanted to be known as Mdm Lim described the hawker centre as a "dead town" at night, adding that she welcomed the change of operator.

"A management should ... assist the hawker stall to run the business more smoothly, to help the hawker centre to build a more vibrant area for everybody. But here, don't have," she said.

The hawkers were speaking to CNA after Timbre Group, the operator of One Punggol Hawker Centre, announced that it would end its tenancy a year ahead of schedule.

Stallholders said Timbre did not give a reason for its decision during a meeting that the operator called to inform the hawkers on Monday.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday that Timbre indicated its tenancy "posed challenges" for operations.

CNA has contacted Timbre for its reasons in ending its tenancy early, the challenges it was facing and its responses to concerns raised by stallholders.

One Punggol Hawker Centre, located in the People's Association's One Punggol community hub, opened in 2022 with 34 stalls. It is linked to Sam Kee LRT station and located several minutes' walk from Punggol MRT station.

Timbre has operated the hawker centre since its opening. Its second tenancy began in 2024 and was supposed to end on Aug 14, 2027, but will now end on Aug 14, 2026 instead.

Punggol Coast Hawker Centre opened in July this year with 40 stalls and is operated by Kopitiam, part of FairPrice Group.

It is located next to Punggol Coast MRT station and within Punggol Digital District – a business park developed by JTC that also houses the Singapore Institute of Technology.

The two hawker centres are around 700m apart, and Punggol Coast MRT station is one stop away from Punggol MRT station.

Both hawker centres run under the Socially-conscious Enterprise Hawker Centre (SEHC) model, where the operators are private companies that seek to balance stallholder and customer interests.

A few months ago, Timbre was criticised for its management of another SEHC, Yishun Park Hawker Centre, over issues including stall rents, use of closed-circuit television cameras and its fines.