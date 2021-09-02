'Help Neighbour': Feedback via new OneService app feature alerts agencies to residents in need

SINGAPORE: About 40 per cent of the feedback received via a new feature in the OneService app were new instances of potentially vulnerable people.

The Help Neighbour feature, which allows residents to alert social service agencies to people who may be in need, was piloted on Jun 30.

A total of 58 instances of feedback were received, with about 60 per cent of the cases already known to agencies, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann said on Thursday (Sep 2).

"This means 40 per cent were new cases being added to the agencies’ radar," Ms Sim wrote in a Facebook post.

The Help Neighbour feature is a collaboration between the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), Municipal Services Office (MSO) and Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).

Residents are able to alert social service agencies without needing to remember the specific agency or hotline to contact, they said in a joint press release on Thursday.

Feedback submitted via the feature will allow AIC, MSF and their partners to locate and reach out to persons in need more quickly through geotagged data.