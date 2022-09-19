Around one to two weeks processing time for passports, those with year-end travel plans should apply now: ICA
SINGAPORE: The current passport application processing time is around one to two weeks, the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Sep 19), while adding that those with year-end travel plans should submit passport applications now.
The processing time depends greatly on the application volume, ICA said in response to CNA's queries, noting that based on pre-COVID-19 trends, passport applications typically peak between October and December.
Applicants should also factor in additional waiting time to book an appointment to collect their passport, it added.
"ICA continues to urge Singaporeans with year-end travel plans to submit their passport application now if they are holding an expired passport or a passport with less than six months validity."
Singaporeans who submit their passport late will risk not being able to collect their passport in time for their travel.
ICA said that it had recruited officers and redeployed resources to handle the surge in passport applications, adding that it is working closely with Singapore Post (SingPost) to increase the passport issuance capacity.
"The combined efforts have greatly improved the passport situation," said ICA.
ICA had in August also urged Singaporeans with year-end travel plans to submit their passport applications to "avoid another surge for application of passports towards end of the year" and to provide sufficient time for ICA to meet the demand for year-end travels.
ICA said in April this year that due to overwhelming passport applications, there would be a longer processing time of at least one month.
This was increased to six weeks in May, with ICA citing an "overwhelming" number of applications for the delay.
Applicants can check on their passport application status via ICA’s website or MyICA Mobile.
Those whose passports are ready for collection will receive an email or a pink notification card from ICA.
"They may then proceed to make an appointment online to collect their passport from ICA Building or any of the 29 designated post offices," said ICA.
There is no additional fee for passport collection at the post offices, said ICA, adding that Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to make an appointment for timely collection of their new passports.