Around one to two weeks processing time for passports, those with year-end travel plans should apply now: ICA

SINGAPORE: The current passport application processing time is around one to two weeks, the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Sep 19), while adding that those with year-end travel plans should submit passport applications now.

The processing time depends greatly on the application volume, ICA said in response to CNA's queries, noting that based on pre-COVID-19 trends, passport applications typically peak between October and December.

Applicants should also factor in additional waiting time to book an appointment to collect their passport, it added.

"ICA continues to urge Singaporeans with year-end travel plans to submit their passport application now if they are holding an expired passport or a passport with less than six months validity."

Singaporeans who submit their passport late will risk not being able to collect their passport in time for their travel.

ICA said that it had recruited officers and redeployed resources to handle the surge in passport applications, adding that it is working closely with Singapore Post (SingPost) to increase the passport issuance capacity.

"The combined efforts have greatly improved the passport situation," said ICA.