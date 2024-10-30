Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng allowed to leave Singapore with additional S$800,000 bail

SINGAPORE: Property tycoon and hotelier Ong Beng Seng was granted permission by a court on Wednesday (Oct 30) to leave Singapore for over a week, with additional bail conditions including S$800,000 (US$603,600) cash bail.

On top of his existing bail of S$800,000, the 78-year-old Malaysian is now out on bail of S$1.6 million.

Ong appeared briefly in court around noon on Wednesday in a white shirt, with some friends and his lawyer, Mr Aaron Lee from Allen & Gledhill.

Mr Lee told the court that he was "very grateful for this urgent hearing".

He said the defence had made the application last Friday, with no objections from the prosecution as long as certain additional bail conditions were imposed.

Ong intends to visit London, followed by Boston in the United States for medical treatment.

After that, he will head to Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on Spain's south coast, followed by Spain for business and to break up the journey on the way back, Mr Lee said.

Ong will arrive back in Singapore on Nov 9, said the lawyer.

The prosecution had sought additional bail conditions, including cash bail of S$800,000 on top of his current bail.

Ong cannot travel with his bailor and he has to provide his travel itinerary to the investigating officer as well as his addresses of residence overseas.

He must remain contactable at all times and hand over his passport within 24 hours of his return.

The judge granted the application.