Singapore

As it happened: Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng charged with two offences linked to Iswaran's case
Singapore

As it happened: Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng charged with two offences linked to Iswaran's case

Ong Beng Seng is accused of abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts and obstruction of justice.

As it happened: Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng charged with two offences linked to Iswaran's case

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng arriving at the State Courts on Oct 4, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

04 Oct 2024 01:31PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2024 03:18PM)
SINGAPORE: Property tycoon, hotelier and Singapore GP head Ong Beng Seng was charged on Friday (Oct 4) over his involvement in the case of former transport minister S Iswaran. 

Mr Ong, 78, faces one count of abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts and another charge of obstructing justice.

Iswaran, who was sentenced to one year in jail on Thursday, pleaded guilty to obtaining items such as Formula 1 tickets and a trip to Doha from Mr Ong.

Catch up on what happened:

Source: CNA/gr

