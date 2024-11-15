First pre-trial conference held in Ong Beng Seng's case, tycoon makes no indication of plea
The 78-year-old Malaysian man has yet to formally indicate whether he will claim trial or plead guilty to his two charges.
SINGAPORE: The first pre-trial conference for property tycoon Ong Beng Seng was held in the State Courts on Friday (Nov 15), almost a week after the 78-year-old businessman was due back in Singapore from his court-approved overseas trip.
The Malaysian has yet to make any indication of how he would plead. A pre-trial conference is an administrative hearing held in chambers. Despite its name, it does not always mean that the accused person will necessarily be claiming trial.
Ong faces two charges in relation to former transport minister S Iswaran, who is serving a year's jail for his offences.
One charge is for allegedly abetting Iswaran in obtaining an all-expenses paid trip to Doha worth about S$20,850 (US$15,500) in December 2022.
He is also accused of intentionally aiding Iswaran in May 2023, when the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had caught wind of the case, to pay S$5,700 to Singapore GP for a business class flight ticket from Doha to Singapore over the same trip.
Ong had been allowed by a court on Oct 30 to leave Singapore for over a week with additional bail conditions, including an S$800,000 cash bail.
This was on top of the existing S$800,000 bail that his bailor had already furnished.
His lawyer, Mr Aaron Lee from Allen & Gledhill, had sought permission for him to leave the country in order to head to London, Boston for medical treatment, Gibraltar and Spain for business.
Ong was due to arrive back in Singapore on Nov 9.
CNA contacted the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), the police and Ong's lawyers last week and earlier this week on whether Ong had returned and surrendered his passport to the investigation officer as required.
A spokesperson for Ong declined comment.
The first pre-trial conference for Ong's case was held in chambers – away from the public and media as is usually the case – on Friday morning before District Judge Chee Min Ping.
Orders were made for the defence to make any representations by Nov 29. If the prosecution receives any representations by that date, they have to reply by Dec 20.
Representations refer to letters sent by the defence to the AGC about criminal investigations or proceedings.
Usually, the defence will set out reasons for their desired outcome of the case, seeking agreement from AGC.
Representations, if successful, can result in lowered charges, dropped charges or in more uncommon outcomes - a dropping of the case altogether.
A second pre-trial conference for Ong was fixed for Jan 3, 2025.
If convicted of the charge under Section 165 of the Penal Code for abetting Iswaran in obtaining valuables, Ong could face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.
If convicted of obstructing justice, the charge under Section 204A, Ong could face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.