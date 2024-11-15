First pre-trial conference held in Ong Beng Seng's case, tycoon makes no indication of plea

SINGAPORE: The first pre-trial conference for property tycoon Ong Beng Seng was held in the State Courts on Friday (Nov 15), almost a week after the 78-year-old businessman was due back in Singapore from his court-approved overseas trip.

The Malaysian has yet to make any indication of how he would plead. A pre-trial conference is an administrative hearing held in chambers. Despite its name, it does not always mean that the accused person will necessarily be claiming trial.

Ong faces two charges in relation to former transport minister S Iswaran, who is serving a year's jail for his offences.

One charge is for allegedly abetting Iswaran in obtaining an all-expenses paid trip to Doha worth about S$20,850 (US$15,500) in December 2022.

He is also accused of intentionally aiding Iswaran in May 2023, when the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had caught wind of the case, to pay S$5,700 to Singapore GP for a business class flight ticket from Doha to Singapore over the same trip.

Ong had been allowed by a court on Oct 30 to leave Singapore for over a week with additional bail conditions, including an S$800,000 cash bail.

This was on top of the existing S$800,000 bail that his bailor had already furnished.