Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng battling bone marrow cancer amid court case, sources say

Ong, who is Malaysian but based in Singapore, was handed two charges related to Iswaran on Oct 4 last year.

The first charge accuses him of abetting the former minister in obtaining an all-expenses paid trip to Doha worth about S$20,850 (US$15,500) in December 2022.

The other charge alleges that Ong abetted the obstruction of justice by intentionally aiding Iswaran in May 2023, when the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had begun its probe, by paying S$5,700 to Singapore GP for a business class flight ticket from Doha to Singapore over the same trip.

These charges correspond to two offences for which Iswaran pleaded guilty. The former minister was sentenced to 12 months in jail on Oct 3 last year. He began his jail term four days later and was moved to home detention on Friday (Feb 7).

Ong's case remains at the pre-trial conference stage, with no indication of whether he will plead guilty or contest the charges. A pre-trial conference refers to an administrative hearing held in chambers.

His latest pre-trial conference on Friday was adjourned to Feb 28 to allow the defence to review its position.

Court records also show that Ong has been given a reply to representations, and that his bail has been extended.

Following his charges, Ong applied to court for leave to visit London and the United States for medical treatment. While the nature of his condition was not specified in court at the time, the application was granted on Oct 30.

If convicted of abetting Iswaran under Section 165 of the Penal Code, Ong could face up to two years in jail, a fine, or both. The obstruction of justice charge under Section 204A carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.