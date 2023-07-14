Billionaire property tycoon Ong Beng Seng issued notice of arrest over CPIB probe involving Iswaran

SINGAPORE: Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, the managing director of Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), has been issued a notice of arrest and asked by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to provide information in relation to his interactions with Transport Minister S Iswaran.

“No charges have been filed against Mr Ong. He will be travelling from Jul 14 and will be surrendering his passport to CPIB upon his return to Singapore," HPL said in a company announcement on Friday (Jul 14), adding that he has posted bail of S$100,000 (US$75,700).

HPL said Mr Ong is fully cooperating with the anti-corruption agency and has provided the information requested.

“As this is an ongoing matter, he is unable to provide further details at this point. He has undertaken to provide updates to the board if there are subsequent material developments," the company said.

Mr Ong was seen entering and leaving CPIB's headquarters on Wednesday after the agency announced that Mr Iswaran is assisting with a case it uncovered, although it did not reveal the nature of the investigation.

Shares in HPL were down more than 6 per cent from the previous close of S$3.86 when trading opened on Friday.

The 77-year-old billionaire businessman is often credited with playing a key role in a deal struck in 2007 between the Singapore Tourism Board and then-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, to bring the first-ever night race to the country.

The Malaysian, who is based in Singapore, owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix and is chairman of race promoter Singapore GP.

The contract for Singapore to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix for another seven years was signed last year - the fourth renewal and longest extension - bringing the event back to Marina Bay after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Iswaran has been actively involved in the government's engagements with F1, including making appearances at press conferences where announcements about the event's future have been made.

The Transport Minister, who is also minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, said at that time that the renewal would help “sustain Singapore’s reputation as a global city with a vibrant lifestyle, attracting international visitors as travel rebounds, and generating business revenue and jobs for Singaporeans”.

The event extends beyond the Grand Prix, with concerts by international music stars such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jay Chou and Queen. In 2022, Westlife and the Black Eyed Peas were among those who performed.