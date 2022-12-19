Detention order for PMD rider who left woman with fractured skull in collision and fled

SINGAPORE: A man who rode a non-compliant, overweight personal mobility device (PMD) and fractured a woman's skull during a collision was sentenced on Monday (Dec 19).

Ong Kwan Yun, 21, was given a community sentence of a short detention order of five days.

According to the Judiciary's guidebook for an accused person, a short detention order detains an offender in prison in order to allow them to experience the "short, sharp shock" of prison life.

Ong had previously pleaded guilty to one charge each of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act and riding a non-compliant PMD. Another two charges were considered in sentencing.

He had been riding a 29.7kg PMD along a sheltered walkway near Block 186, Boon Lay Avenue, on Mar 23 this year.

He was riding at a fast speed along a footpath where PMDs are not allowed.

Because of the speed he was riding at, Ong lost control of his device and collided into a 46-year-old woman who was walking along the path.

The force of the collision caused the woman to fall and land on her back, with the back of her head hitting the ground first.

VICTIM'S INJURIES

The woman, who was unemployed and receiving financial assistance under the Ministry of Social and Family Development's ComCare scheme, fainted.

A few passers-by attended to the victim, and Ong called out to the victim once. When she did not respond, he did not make any further checks on her. Feeling scared and not knowing what to do, he fled the location and went to his girlfriend's home.

One of the passers-by called for the police and an ambulance, saying that Ong had escaped the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated in the intensive care unit for about two weeks.

She suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture, severe traumatic brain injuries, internal bleeding around the brain and bruises to her ankle and below.

She also developed complications including post-traumatic amnesia with mild cognitive impairment, cognitive communication deficits and hypoactive delirium.

She received intensive rehabilitation with a physiotherapist, occupational therapist and speech therapist. After she was discharged from hospital in April 2022, she was able to walk at home without aids but required supervision if she went out because of her cognitive impairment.

The victim continues to receive outpatient follow-ups with neurosurgery, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and rehabilitation medicine.

The police identified Ong after reviewing closed-circuit television footage in the vicinity. He was arrested at his home on Mar 25, 2022.

His PMD was seized and inspected. It was found to weigh 29.72kg, flouting the rule that a PMD must not weigh more than 20kg.

The width of the handlebars was 71cm, 1cm more than allowed, and Ong had not registered the PMD even though he knew it was required.

The victim has sought the assistance of the Legal Aid Bureau for a potential claim for the injuries she suffered as a result of the collision.