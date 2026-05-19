Singapore pledges US$12 million to global health partnership for pandemic preparedness

SINGAPORE: Singapore will contribute US$12 million (S$15.4 million) over four years to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Ministry of Health said in a news release on Tuesday (May 19).

Singapore has been a partner of CEPI, a global partnership that works to accelerate the development of vaccines and other biologic countermeasures against epidemic and pandemic threats, since 2020.

The country’s latest pledge of US$12 million will be for the period 2027 to 2030 and is a continuation of its earlier contribution of US$15 million made in 2022.

Central to CEPI’s pandemic-beating plan is the “100 Days Mission” to develop safe, effective and accessible vaccines against new threats in 100 days.

At a side event at the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said that the mission draws on global networks of laboratories, manufacturers, researchers and regulators.

"It is developing prototype vaccine solutions across key virus families, so that when a pandemic crisis arrives, much of the groundwork is already done," he said.

“We support these efforts through technical exchanges and research collaborations with CEPI and its partners, and continue to contribute to CEPI’s call for investment.”