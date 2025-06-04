Health Minister Ong Ye Kung 'dismayed' at company's S$52,000 monthly rental bid for Tampines clinic

NEW TENDER APPROACH

He noted that MOH and HDB last month launched a new tender approach for general practitioner (GP) clinics at Bartley Beacon.

In the new approach, quality of care will account for 70 per cent of the tender evaluation, and rental will make up 30 per cent.

The unit is about 100 sq m – twice the size of normal clinics – and suited for clinics which intend to provide multi-disciplinary care and "try out new care models", he added.

“Through this Price-Quality evaluation Model (PQM), we can shift the competitive focus away from rental rates, to better care models, including preventive care, chronic disease management and mental health,” Mr Ong said.

The tender for the unit at Bartley Beacon was closed on May 29.

“I understand from my MOH officers that we have received interesting proposals, with rental bid prices significantly below the Tampines site in per sqm terms. We are currently assessing the proposals,” he said.

Mr Ong noted the Tampines clinic was tendered in December 2024 and awarded in March this year, before the PQM model started.

“Going forward, and given the encouraging response to the Bartley Beacon site, we will make the new PQM approach the norm, when tendering our GP clinics in our HDB heartlands,” Mr Ong said.

“It will be a meaningful shift, both in improving primary care, and ensuring greater affordability.”

DOES NOT SET ANY PRICE REQUIREMENTS FOR FUTURE HDB TENDERS

HDB said the tender for the Tampines clinic attracted 13 bids and was awarded to Dr Shaun Lum, the co-owner of I-Health, in March 2025, at S$52,188 a month.

"This is significantly higher than the average tendered rent of around S$9,800 per month for similar-sized clinics let by HDB in 2024 and it is also the highest per square foot rent that HDB has received for GP and dental clinics of this size to date," HDB said on Wednesday night in response to media queries and reports.

HDB said all tenders awarded for GP clinics thus far are based on tendered price.

Bids submitted by tenderers, including private clinic operators, are business decisions influenced by various factors including location, shop size, trades, and prevailing market conditions.

"The rental for this Tampines clinic does not set any price requirements for future tenders by HDB, and it also will not affect the rentals that HDB is charging other existing clinics," it said.

"HDB and our partner agencies are committed to ensuring that residents have access to affordable and quality healthcare services in the heartlands."

Regarding the Bartley Beacon tender, HDB said it closed with a total of 18 tenderers. MOH and HDB are in the process of evaluating it and aim to award the tender by August this year.