Health Minister Ong Ye Kung 'dismayed' at company's S$52,000 monthly rental bid for Tampines clinic

SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said he was "dismayed" at a healthcare company's S$52,188 (US$40,500) monthly rental bid for a clinic in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) estate in Tampines.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday night (Jun 4), Mr Ong said: "This must translate to higher cost of healthcare one way or another, and negate the effort of (the) Ministry of Health (MOH) to try to keep the cost of primary healthcare affordable.

"More importantly, higher rental bids do not necessarily translate to the best healthcare that the community needs."

The successful bid for the ground floor unit at Block 954C Tampines Street 96 by I-Health Medical Holdings in January has led to discussions online about rental fees and healthcare costs.

The rental works out to over S$1,000 per sq m, said Mr Ong.

Recent winning rental bids for clinics ranged from S$4,200 to S$40,088, excluding I-Health Medical Holdings’ bid of S$52,188.

The second-highest winning bid this year so far was a S$40,088 bid at Tengah Garden Walk that closed in January.

Other bids include a S$25,388 bid at Tampines Street 64 that also closed in January, as well as a S$16,800 bid at Telok Blangah Heights that closed in March.