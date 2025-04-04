Asian police forces nab more than 400 suspects in joint operation targeting online child abuse

SINGAPORE: Police officers from six Asian jurisdictions have arrested 435 people - including 21 men in Singapore - for their suspected involvement in online child sexual exploitation activities.

Police forces from Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand conducted a cross-border operation from Feb 24 to Mar 28, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Apr 4).

An additional 109 people are also assisting with investigations, bringing the total number of people targeted to 525 men and 19 women aged between 13 and 68.

During the five-week operation, officers from the specialised crime branch of Singapore's Criminal Investigation Department, in collaboration with the five other police forces, conducted raids at 269 locations in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand.

Electronic devices, including 84 computers, 279 handphones, 32 tablets, 150 storage devices and 9 routers, as well as child sexual abuse materials created by generative artificial intelligence tools, were seized.

In Singapore, the 21 men - aged between 23 and 61 - were arrested for their suspected involvement in:

Producing, possessing, gaining access and distributing child sexual abuse materials

Sexual assault

Threatening to distribute intimate images or recordings

Sexual communication with a minor

Sale and transmission of obscene materials

Possession of obscene films

Possessing child abuse material carries a maximum jail term of five years, while distributing or selling such material is punishable with up to seven years' imprisonment. Both offences also attract a fine or caning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 43-year-old man allegedly paid a young female victim over the span of several years in exchange for her live-streamed sexual acts.

Another 24-year-old man allegedly engaged in sexual communication with another young female victim and they had exchanged intimate photographs with each other.

SPF said the man also allegedly threatened to publish her photographs online if she refused to share more intimate materials of herself.

The two victims are non-Singaporeans based overseas, said SPF.