The Online Citizen reactivates website and social media accounts; editor Terry Xu relocating to Taiwan

SINGAPORE: The Online Citizen reactivated its website and social media accounts on Friday (Sep 16), with its editor Terry Xu saying he is "relocating" to Taiwan.

The alternative news website and social media accounts went offline in September last year, after the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) suspended its licence for repeatedly failing to declare all of its funding sources.

The licence was cancelled by IMDA in October last year.

On Friday, Mr Xu posted on reactivated Facebook page and on its website. He said that he was relocating to Taiwan to "start up a news media outlet which will provide daily news coverage in Asia".

He wrote: "Both the operation of the website along with its social media platforms have been transferred to a new company that is registered in Taiwan while the old Singapore entity is in the midst of closure."

The editor added that there will be no daily news coverage from TOC as the website will be focused on providing commentaries and analysis on current affairs in Asia. He said more details will be announced "in due course".

CNA has contacted IMDA about the reactivation of TOC's social media accounts and website.