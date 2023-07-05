Parliament passes law targeting online content used for scams, malicious cyber activity

SINGAPORE: Parliament on Wednesday (Jul 5) passed a new law that targets online content used to facilitate scams and malicious cyber activities.

The Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA) allows the government to order the takedown of websites, apps and online accounts suspected to be used for criminal activities.

The threshold for ordering a takedown is lower for a particular category of criminal offences – scams and malicious cyber activities.

Scams unfold at great speed and scale and inflict great harm on victims, said Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

"The threshold to issue directions should therefore be lower than for the other specified criminal offences," she told parliament.

For scams and malicious cyber activities, directions can be issued "when there is suspicion or reason to believe that any online activity is being carried out in preparation for or as part of the commission" of such offences.

The directions may order an online service to stop communicating specified online content, disable the content from being viewed, stop an account from communicating, block access to a web domain, or remove an app from an app store for Singapore users.

OCHA also covers other offences that "affect national security, national harmony, and individual safety, and which have an online nexus", said Mrs Teo.

These include offences related to harmony between different races and religions, sexual offences like child abuse and voyeuristic material, and harassment, among others.

For those offences, directions can only be issued if there is "reasonable suspicion" that an offence has already been committed, and that the online activity facilitated it.

Nine Members of Parliament (MPs), including Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, rose to speak on the law, raising questions about its implementation and its application overseas.