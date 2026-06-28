Victims of online harassment, doxxing can get help from new government body from Jun 29

SINGAPORE: Victims of online harms in Singapore can seek help from a new government body, the Online Safety Commission (OSC), from Monday (Jun 29).

The commission will help victims of five types of online harm: online harassment (including sexual harassment), doxxing, online stalking, intimate image abuse and image-based child abuse.

Its scope will gradually expand to cover all 13 categories of online harms under the law, including online impersonation, inauthentic material abuse and statements that harm a person's reputation, said the OSC, Ministry of Digital Development and Information and Ministry of Law in a joint statement.

The OSC was set up under the Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act 2025, marking a significant step in Singapore's efforts to better protect people online.

New provisions under the law will also take effect on Monday, strengthening protections for victims of online harms.

With the OSC's establishment, Singapore becomes one of the few countries with a government agency dedicated to helping victims of online harms.

Mr Francis Ng, Commissioner (Designate) of the Online Safety Commission, said the prevalence of the internet has driven a rise in online harms.

"All of us know someone who has been personally affected by an online harm. The Online Safety Commission is going to attempt to change that.

"We will, at our core, have the interests of victims at heart. Our processes have been designed to assist victims, to empower them to find hope, to deal with these online harms."

Mr Ng added that the commission is particularly concerned about image abuse, image-based child abuse and doxxing.

"We will act quickly to engage platforms at other media sites on which these harms appear, with a view to having these harms removed quickly and expeditiously."