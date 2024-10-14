CNA Explains: How Singapore deals with online harms like image-based sexual abuse

SINGAPORE: Every time she closes her eyes, she’s haunted by the thought that someone, somewhere has a topless photo of her – a photo which isn’t hers and which she never took, much less shared with others.

Michelle* was just 14 when a picture of her in a tank top was manipulated into an image of her bare-chested, and then circulated online.

“Every day felt like hell” when she went to school, where it seemed like "everybody was staring at me and talking behind my back”. She felt like an “embarrassment” to her family, and worried they might kick her out of the house.

“I wanted to prove that it's not me, but how … and who will trust me?” she said. “(I) had no experience in such things, I was helpless.”

Stories like hers are becoming increasingly common, and anyone can be a target.

A Singapore government survey in April found a rise in harmful content encountered on social media platforms. Cyberbullying and sexual content were the most common types – and in the latter category is the phenomenon of image-based sexual abuse.