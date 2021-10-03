The power of online food reviews: Can negative reviews damage an F&B business?

SINGAPORE: On any given day, Mr Joe Tan would rather receive a review criticising his eatery's food than one comprising a one- or two-star rating without additional feedback. The latter is, in his books, a "bad review".

“To me, that’s a bad review because I don’t understand what I did (wrong). We’re very clueless when we don’t know what to do,” the 38-year-old director and co-owner of The Tuckshop, a neighbourhood bar and cafe, told CNA.

“A bad review is also from somebody we can’t trace, like a reviewer who has no reviews before … or a reviewer who has mainly negative reviews in his profile. It’s a bad review (if) you’re not objective, or you leave no means for me to get back to you.”

Such reviews frustrate Mr Tan because it “statistically” takes “a long while” to recover from a one-star review. The effect of a one-star review is “much more intense” compared to four or five good reviews, as it takes about four to five five-star reviews to negate, he said.

But while such negative reviews are part and parcel of being in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, he hasn’t yet filed a lawsuit against a reviewer.

This, however, wasn’t the case for two other eateries: Mentai-ya Japanese Cuisine and The Social Outcast.

On Sep 15 and 16, the two eateries sent letters of demand to Japanese eatery, Ishiro, for allegedly posting a slew of false and defamatory comments and reviews about their food.

In the incident first reported on Mothership, the letters stated that the two eateries were seeking compensation for “false and defamatory comments and reviews''. These caused “significant damage to their business reputation” and caused the owners to suffer “emotional and mental distress”.

WHAT CAN THE LAW DO?

While many F&B businesses don’t end up in legal disputes with a reviewer, Mentai-ya and The Social Outcast engaged commercial disputes and defamation lawyer Clarence Lun to fight their case.

Speaking to CNA over the phone, Mr Lun, 38, the managing director of Fervent Chambers, explained the definition of a defamatory review in the eyes of the law.

“Essentially, for defamation, you need to prove that (information presented) is false and untrue, and whether the sender’s defamatory remarks will lower your standing in the eyes of the ordinary person,” he said.

“For a court to then determine how the words or language would be interpreted, they’ll look at the plain and ordinary meaning of the words used.

“While you can say something and subsequently say you don’t mean to defame and that you meant something else, the question is, in the eyes of the public, when you make such a statement, would it have lowered the (company’s) standing? What would members of the public have thought?”

Mr Lun, who has been involved in similar F&B defamation lawsuits, said that while people are entitled to their opinion when posting online reviews, the more pertinent question is the premise for that opinion.

“(For example), if you have another agenda in mind, like to bring the standing of a competitor down so that you can get more business on your own, or maybe you just really don’t like the business.”