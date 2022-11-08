MPs debate 'egregious' content and privacy concerns under proposed law to enhance online safety

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament (MPs) raised questions on Tuesday (Nov 8) on how authorities will determine what content is considered "egregious" and why private messaging will not be regulated under a Bill that aims to tackle harmful online content accessible in Singapore.

First tabled on Oct 3, the Online Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill will empower the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to deal with harmful online content accessible to Singapore users, regardless of where the content is hosted or initiated.

Currently, Singapore's Broadcasting Act does not cover entities that operate outside of the country.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo said Singapore's laws must evolve with the Internet.

"If such harmful content existed only on websites, IMDA would be able to deal with them under the existing Broadcasting Act. But today, users are more likely to consume content from the feeds of social media services, where such harmful content can be pushed via algorithms, and spread quickly through our social connections," she said.

"The entities controlling the biggest and most popular online communication services or platforms accessible in Singapore all operate from outside of Singapore, and fall outside the legal remit of the Broadcasting Act today.

"To ensure that Singapore users of these services and platforms can be kept safe, we must be able to take appropriate action on these entities, as long as they provide content accessible by Singapore users," she added.

While Ms Teo did not identify the social media services that will be covered by the code of practice, she said MCI had engaged Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and HardwareZone on the code, and that they were "receptive" to the proposals.

DEFINING EGREGIOUS CONTENT

During the debate on the new Bill, MPs asked what constitutes "egregious content".

Under the proposed legislation, IMDA will be empowered to issue directions to deal with "egregious content" including disabling Singapore users' access and stopping the content from being transmitted to Singapore users via other channels or accounts.

Egregious content will be defined in law to include those advocating terrorism, suicide and self-harm, physical or sexual violence and child sexual exploitation. It will also include content posing a public health risk or those that are likely to cause racial and religious disharmony in Singapore.

MP Tin Pei Ling (PAP-Macpherson) asked who would assess and decide on what content actually crosses the threshold to qualify as "egregious".

MP Leon Perera (WP-Aljunied) expressed concerns about “loot boxes” and other gambling-like elements in online games, which could render children more susceptible to problem gambling as adults. He said he hoped warning labels on games could be incorporated in the proposed law.