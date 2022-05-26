Logo
Singapore

3 arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit goods online
Singapore

3 arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit goods online

3 arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit goods online

More than 800 pieces of purported trademark-infringing apparel, bags, cosmetic products and accessories with an estimated street value of more than S$18,000 were seized. (Photo: SPF)

Natasha Ganesan
26 May 2022 07:29PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 07:28PM)
SINGAPORE: Two women and a man, aged between 40 and 44, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in selling counterfeit goods online, the police said on Thursday (May 26).

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted enforcement operations along Bedok North Street 2, Boon Keng Road and Rivervale Crescent on Wednesday.

More than 800 pieces of purported trademark-infringing goods comprising of apparel, bags, cosmetic products and accessories were seized during the operation, said the police.

The seized items have an estimated street value of more than S$18,000, they added.

The seized items are estimated to be worth more than S$18,000. (Photo: SPF)

Investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks face a fine of up to S$100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

The police said that they take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement and reminded the public that the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences.

“The police will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers,” they added.

Source: CNA/ng

