3 arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit goods online

SINGAPORE: Two women and a man, aged between 40 and 44, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in selling counterfeit goods online, the police said on Thursday (May 26).

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted enforcement operations along Bedok North Street 2, Boon Keng Road and Rivervale Crescent on Wednesday.

More than 800 pieces of purported trademark-infringing goods comprising of apparel, bags, cosmetic products and accessories were seized during the operation, said the police.

The seized items have an estimated street value of more than S$18,000, they added.